Committee approves name of Lurgan apartments development

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planning committee has approved the name of a development in Lurgan.

The housing development consists of six apartments off Windsor Avenue in to the town and at a meeting of the committee on Wednesday, September 7, the councillors was told the applicant had submitted three proposed names for the development.

The proposed names are: Park Manor, Windsor Lodge and Lakeview. It was explained the applicant’s preferred name for the development is Park Manor as the development overlooks Lurgan Park and has all of the design attributes of a typical manor house.

It was also noted the development has already been advertised as Park Manor before committee approval for the name had been granted. Officers have confirmed the applicant has been advised they were wrong to do so.

Having considered the request to name the development Park Manor, Alderman Kenneth Twyble said he was “very happy to propose” the development was given that name.

“I am sad that it has been announced in advance, it is wrong that has happened but it has been pointed out to the developer and I am happy with the name,” he said.

This proposal was seconded by Councillor Paul Duffy before the chamber voiced its approval.