Mayor's prayers for Royal Family

The Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon has extended his condolences to the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Cllr Paul Greenfield also set out the initial steps of how the council would mark her death.

“In this, her Platinum Jubilee year, Her Majesty’s death will be met across the world with sadness mixed with fond memories and admiration for a lifetime of public service,” said Cllr Greenfield.

“Of course it is her family and close circle of friends who will miss her most and I pray that they will know the support of our nation in the coming days and that they will find comfort from the many tributes that will be paid to the life and work of a truly special and inspirational Monarch.”

He added: “As an expression of sadness and respect at the passing of our late Sovereign, Queen Elizabeth the Second, flags at the Council’s three main administrative buildings will be flown at half-mast until the day after Her Majesty’s funeral.

“Council buildings will also be illuminated deep purple for this period of time.”

Meanwhile, further tributes have been coming in from political representatives.

DUP Upper Bann MLA, Jonathan Buckley, said that it was "hard to put into words the dark cloud of sadness this will cast - not only upon the people of the United Kingdom, but for people across the world".

He added: "Her Majesty has been a towering symbol of strength and continuity for this great nation and for the entire Commonwealth.

"It is truly hard to comprehend her passing and difficult for us all to process, how true the words of Her Majesty herself ‘Grief is the price of love’.

"It has been an honour for us all to live throughout the historic reign of the greatest Briton of all.

"Thank you for a life of service and sacrifice - we, a grateful nation.

"God save the King."