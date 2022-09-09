Plans submitted to upgrade Donaghcloney legion hall

Plans submitted to upgrade Donaghcloney legion hall
Friday 9 September 2022 22:00

Plans have been submitted which, if approved, would see internal and external alterations made to Donaghcloney Royal British Legion hall.

The proposals would see the main entrance of the Hall relocated, while new aluminium windows and solar roof panels would be added to the building.

Internal alterations would also be made to upgrade the building.

The plans, submitted by agents DA Architects on behalf of Donaghcloney Royal British Legion, will now before Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planners for consideration.

