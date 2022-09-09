Striking workers allowed to carry out 'essential work' in town centres this weekend

Workers currently on strike in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough have been allowed to carry out “essential work” within town centres this weekend.

It follows an agreement between workers and unions following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

Over 1,000 members of Unison, GMB and Nipsa are currently involved in industrial action.

A joint statement from the council and the three unions said: “Following the sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, in recognition of the need to prepare towns and villages for a period of mourning, the Joint Trade Unions have agreed to allow workers taking industrial action to carry out essential work within our town centres over the weekend.

“There will be further updates throughout the week.”