Year ban for second no insurance offence

A motorist, who drove without insurance just ten days after a similar offence, has been banned from the roads for a year.

The case of Alexandru Nistor, (33), of Tandragee Road, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 7.

The court heard January 26 this year, police observed a vehicle on Mourneview Street, Portadown, with checks showing the car had no active insurance policy in place.

The vehicle was stopped, the driver was indentified and the insurer was contacted at the road side who advised that there was no cover in force on the vehicle and it was cancelled by the insurer on January 11 this year.

In his defence, the court was told that Nistor pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity after not realising he was convicted in his absence.

It was added that the defendant had an insurance policy that was cancelled in January after being stopped for speeding which flagged up an issue with his insurer. However, Nistor believed his insurance would still be in place.

Nistor’s solicitor explained that his client is a restaurant manager in Portadown and he has recently become a father for a second time.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £400 and a 12-month disqualification for the offence.

A forfeiture order for the vehicle was also imposed.