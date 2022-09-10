Borough's groups deliver positive message that ‘Change Starts With Us’ as part of Good Relations Week 2022

Local groups and organisations in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council will help deliver a positive message that ‘Change Starts With Us’ with a creative and inspiring programme of cross-community and multicultural events as part of Good Relations Week 2022.

Co-ordinated by the Community Relations Council, Good Relations Week 2022 will run from Monday 19th to Sunday 25th September 2022 with groups and organisations across Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council shining a light on how they are building a more sustainable and shared future.

This year’s programme of events will include incredible face-to-face events, engaging online events and creative pieces of digital content based on the theme for this year’s celebration – ‘Change Starts with Us’.

The week long programme of workshops, lectures, panel discussions, feature talks, podcasts, film, music and dance performances, storytelling, and exhibitions will focus on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals to highlight the political, social, economic, and environmental challenges we face as a region.

Events will address gender inequality, climate change and the environment, improving individual health and well-being, eradicating poverty, and hunger, and removing barriers to improved education.

They will also showcase the outstanding good relations efforts of local communities in delivering peace and prosperity to the region, as well as addressing everything from sectarianism and racism to shared spaces, peace-building and cultural diversity.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield said: “We are delighted to be supporting Good Relations Week 2022 and it’s great to see so many local groups and organisations from across Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council getting involved in a weeklong programme of events.

“Good Relations Week 2022 is an excellent opportunity to reinforce the message that ‘Change Starts With Us’ as we call on local communities to continue to work together to achieve a sustainable and shared future for our society.”

“We hope this week of events will showcase the tremendous efforts of local groups and organisations to deliver ground-breaking projects and initiatives that focus on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and making a sustained and lasting difference in their communities.”

Martin McDonald MBE, Chair of the Community Relations Council, said: “Good Relations Week 2022 will host hundreds of inspiring events that will deliver a positive message that ‘Change Starts With Us’ as we shine a light on local groups and organisations in their pursuit of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“The programme of events will showcase the creativity and enthusiasm of local groups and organisations in their efforts to achieving a better and more sustainable future for us all. It will explore how these groups and organisation have made concerted efforts to bring communities together, regardless of background, culture, or heritage. It will shine a light on their efforts to tackle important issues such sectarianism, racism, and other forms of identity hatred and inequality, as well as addressing climate change, eradicating food poverty, and improving people’s mental health.

“We look forward to kicking off this very exciting programme of events and getting as many people as possible involved in Good Relations Week 2022.”

Jacqueline Irwin, Chief Executive of the Community Relations Council said: “The Community Relations Council is excited to host our annual showcase of cross community and multi-cultural arts, history, music and culture.

“We want to thank all of the local groups and organisations across the region who’ve helped us put together a dynamic programme of workshops, lectures, discussion panels, music and theatre performances, exhibitions, archive videos and lots more for people to enjoy.

“Our packed programme of face-to-face events, engaging online events and creative pieces of digital content will reinforce the message that ‘Change Starts With Us’ and a collective effort to achieve a sustainable future for our society. I would encourage everyone to plan their week of events by checking out the programme at www.goodrelationsweek.com.”

Good Relations Week is supported by The Executive Office and contributes to delivering the Together: Building a United Community Strategy.

For more information on the Good Relations Week 2022 programme of events visit www.goodrelationsweek.com or keep up to date on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #GRW22.