Free information event for older people in Lough Neagh Discovery Centre

Are you over the age of 60? Do you have friends or family who are 60 or over and would like to attend the International Older Persons Day Event?

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Age Friendly Alliance, and Policing and Community Safety Partnership in collaboration with ABC Seniors Network, Southern Health and Social Care Trust Promoting Wellbeing Division, and ABC Community Network are hosting a free event for the over 60s on Monday, October 3 from 9.45am to 2.15pm in the Lough Neagh Discovery Centre.

This event will be based on the TAKE 5 message with themed workshops to participate in, highlighting the steps we can all take to improve our mental wellbeing. Alongside this event will be the launch of the Age Friendly Strategy and Action Plan.

Tickets are FREE for this event and will be issued to successful applicants one week before the event. To book your ticket contact Emma Brannigan, ABC Community Network on 028 38 3839 2777 from Wednesday, September 21.