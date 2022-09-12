Forged licence intercepted by police

A motorist, who used a forged driving licence to obtain insurance, has received a six month disqualification and a collection of fines.

The case of Carlos Cande, (25), of Kilmaine Street, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, September 9.

A prosecutor explained that on March 24 this year, police stopped a vehicle on William Street, Lurgan, and when the defendant was asked to hand over his driving licence, Cande provided a licence which appeared to be issued in Portugal. However, officers were immediately suspicious of this and seized it.

The document was sent to a trained officer and he identified the licence was a forgery.

Police attended Cande’s address and informed him of their findings and he used that document to obtain insurance for his vehicle.

As such, the defendant pleaded guilty to having no insurance, no driving licence, possessing a false declaration to obtain insurance and possession of a forged document with the intention to deceive.

In his defence, the court was told it was “a foolish decision” by the defendant who held his hands up at the first opportunity. It was added that he doesn’t have a criminal record but he realises he should have had the proper insurance and licence documents in place.

Furthermore, a defence solicitor confirmed that Cande knew he would be facing a period of disqualification and that he currently works as an operator in the Lurgan area.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £200, a six month disqualification and a forfeiture order for the vehicle for the no insurance offence.

Furthermore, for the false declaration to obtain insurance offence, the Judge imposed a £300 fine, a £100 fine and six month disqualification for no driving licence, as well as a £300 fine for possession of a forged document with the intention to deceive.