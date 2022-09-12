Lismore School marks milestone with launch of 50th anniversary logo

Lismore Comprehensive School is celebrating its 50th anniversary today.

As part of the celebrations the school has launched a new logo, marking the beginning of a series of events that will take place throughout the 2022/23 academic year.



Speaking following the launch of the new logo, school principal, Mrs. Shauna Lennon, said: “On 12th September 1972, the newly built Lismore Comprehensive opened for the first time to welcome students from the Craigavon community.

"Today marks 50 years of service to the Craigavon Community and beyond.

"Over the course of the past 50 years we have nurtured generations of families from our local community and are incredibly proud to have done so. Through caring and learning together we have witnessed our school population grow along with its list of successes and achievements.



“Our 50th anniversary logo, designed by John Furphy, commences the beginning of a series of celebrations.



“In the weeks and months ahead there will be a variety of events and we hope pupils, parents and staff - both past and present - will join us as we mark this magnificent milestone.”