Tributes to man who died in farm accident near Donaghcloney

Tributes have been paid to a farmer who died at the weekend following an accident on a farm in Donaghcloney.

Lee Gilliland died following an accident on a farm the Ballygowan Road.

Local MP, Carla Lockhart, said, “This is devastating news and my heartfelt, deepest sympathy is with the Gilliland family on this sudden and unexpected loss.

“This is a widely respected family in the local area. The farming community is close knit, and I know the pain of losing Lee will be felt by all who knew him.

“The Gilliland family will continue to be in the prayers of many in the coming days and I hope and pray they will know God’s comfort at this time of sorrow.”

It is understood that Mr Gilliland was taken by Air Ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital, however he sadly died.

A funeral notice said that Mr Gilliland was the “dearly loved and devoted partner of Shirley, devoted Father of Zoe and Samuel, Cherished Son of William and Eileen and dear Brother of Graeme, Colin and Lynne”.

Donations if desired for The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance C/O Robert J. Bready, Funeral Director, 22 Newry Road, Rathfriland, BT34 5AL. (Cheques made payable to Robert Bready).

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive said they were “aware of an incident in Donaghcloney on Saturday, and is making enquiries.”