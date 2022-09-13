Lockhart attends Westminster Hall address by King Charles III

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has joined with fellow MPs and Members of the House of Lords in Westminster Hall, where both the House of Commons and the House of Lords have met to express their condolences to the King and to listen to his address to the gathering.

Speaking afterwards, Carla Lockhart said: “I count it a huge honour and privilege to have taken my place as the representative of the people of Upper Bann in Westminster Hall today.

"The sense of occasion, and of history in the making, was very real. These are once in a lifetime moments, and I thank the people of Upper Bann for entrusting me to be here as Member of Parliament.

"The messages of condolence made on behalf of the Lords and the House of Commons reflected the deep affection, respect and love for Her Majesty The Queen.

"In his address, the King stated: 'Parliament is the living and breathing instrument of our democracy'. The constitutional monarchy of the UK is something to be cherished, and in these days of mourning and such significant change, we see again all that is wonderful about our British traditions.”