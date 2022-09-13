WATCH: Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Brownlow House

Reporter:
Donagh McKeown
Email:
info@yourlurgan.com
Tuesday 13 September 2022 10:09
As the nation mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we hear how Brownlow House is responding, with news of it's own book of condolences and a number of events.
Donagh McKeown has been talking to David Martin.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Carla Lockhart with Emma-Jayne Cousins of Lynas Food Outlet
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.