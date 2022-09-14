Council confirms committee meetings have been suspended through period of mourning

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has confirmed its meetings have been suspended during the national period of mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The period of national mourning will allow for reflection in response to the demise of the sovereign.

The local authority was set to host a meeting of its leisure and community services committee on Monday, September 12; a meeting of its economic development and regeneration committee on Tuesday, September 13 and a meeting of its governance, resources and strategy committee on Wednesday, September 14.

However, following the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Thursday, September 8, it has been confirmed these meetings have now been postponed until after the nation’s period of mourning.

The period of national mourning will last until the end of the day of the Queen’s funeral, which is set to take place on Monday, September 19.

Confirming the decision a spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “All council meetings have been suspended during this national period of mourning as a mark of respect to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.”