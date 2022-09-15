DAERA to provide almost £55,000 of funding for bog conservation

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is to fund almost £55,000 of conservation work at Peatlands Park, Brackagh Moss and breeding wader sites, it has been confirmed.

At a meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s environmental services committee on Tuesday, September 6, members of the committee were made aware of a letter of offer for £54,700 from the department’s challenge fund to carry out the conservation work.

The committee was informed north Armagh is well know for cut-over bogs and associated fauna. These are sites that have had considerable amounts of peat removed in the past to provide fuel.

The resultant damage has meant they are drying out and emitting carbon through oxidation. Restoring the bogs will not only prevent the loss of carbon but allow the sphagnum plants to regenerate and turn them into a carbon store by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it.

The restoration, it is hoped, will also provide habitats for breeding waders and other birds which have declined with the loss of habitat.

Council submitted a bid to DAERA’s Environmental Challenge Fund to carry out conservation work at Peatlands Park, Brackagh Moss and breeding wader sites along the Lough Neagh shoreline and this has secured a funding offer of £54,700.

The work will see the removal of invasive rhododendron from Peatlands Park and follow up treatment of stumps cut one and two years ago; the removal of scrub from important bog pools on Brackagh Moss and excavation of additional bog pools and the monitoring of breeding curlew nests along the River Blackwater and lapwing nesting sites at Reedy Flat and management of predator control measures when required.

It was further explained the work will be carried out by contractors, staff in the ABC Biodiversity Team and volunteers recruited for organised events at Brackagh Moss and Peatlands Park and permission has already been approved by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency for work on the properties.

With regard to predator control and bird monitoring, formal permissions is to be negotiated with each landowner before the project starts and council has already met with all farmers and landowners to begin the discussions that will hope to gain these permissions.

Following confirmation that no financial contribution is required from council for this work, a proposal to accept the letter of offer from DAERA’s environmental challenge fund was put forward by Councillor Ciaran Toman.

Cllr Toman also asked about council’s responsibility in the reporting of waste crime and noted a number of cases he has been made aware of in the past where there is damage to wetland and wildlife along the southern shores of Lough Neagh.

Council’s head of environmental services, Barry Patience said any of that material on private land would be NIEA’s responsibility not council’s and following this clarification his proposal to accept the letter of offer was seconded by Councillor Tim McClelland with the committee voicing its approval.