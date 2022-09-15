Dust off those 'Blue Suede Shoes' to go and see 'All Shook Up'

Banbridge Musical Society are delighted to be back in the rehearsal room getting ready for their upcoming production of “All Shook Up” – a jukebox musical based on the music of Elvis Presley.

This exciting show, featuring such songs as “Jailhouse Rock” and “Hound Dog”, is going to be the society’s first production performed in their new venue, Armagh Marketplace Theatre - running from Wednesday 5th October to Saturday 8th October at 8pm nightly.

The Society haven’t performed together in over two years following the cancellation of their April 2020 production of Rent due to the pandemic. The team are determined to come back with a bang and, with support from National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, All Shook Up will be just the show to do it!

Tickets are now on sale from the Marketplace Theatre Box Office on 028 3752 1821 or visit www.bit.ly/bmsallshookup

So, Come On Everybody, dust off those Blue Suede Shoes & get ready to get All Shook Up with Banbridge Musical Society!