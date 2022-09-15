Lurgan man connected to charges in court

A Lurgan man has been connected in regard to three offences relating to the same female.

The case of Paul Beattie, (38), of Belvedere Manor, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 14.

Beattie is accused of a domestic abuse offence between April 9 to April 24 this year, as well as a charge of stalking on the same date.

Furthermore, the defendant faces an allegation of harassment between May 2 and July 20 this year.

A Constable spoke to confirm that she understood the facts of the case and she could connect the accused to the charges.

After coming to court and representing himself, District Judge Bernie Kelly urged the defendant to seek legal representation.

A prosecutor stated there are still text messages outstanding and it will take three weeks to compile a file.

The case was adjourned until October 5.