Preliminary Enquiry for sexual assault

A Lurgan man has appeared in court charged with a count of sexual assault.

Gregory Anthony White, (38), of Tarry Drive, appeared at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 14, for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry – the legal process during which a case is referred to the higher court.

The defendant is accused of intentionally touching a female between the dates of January 7 and January 10 this year.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, released White on his own bail of £500 with a number of stringent conditions to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on October 18.