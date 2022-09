As Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II lies in mourning in the Westminster Hall, we hear from Roberta McNally BEM.

Roberta had met with the monarch on two previous occasions and was due to be presented to her again in the near future for presentation of that British Empire Medal.

Seventy-one years ago, Roberta's aunt Ada Roland was presented with the same award.

Donagh McKeown spoke with Roberta to gather her thoughts on the passing of the late Queen.