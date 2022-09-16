Everyone encouraged to support Hospice Midnight Walk

Southern Area Hospice Services are delighted to invite you to their 14th Midnight Memory Walk, which is set to take place this Saturday, September 24.

For the past 14 years the Midnight Memory Walk has always been a special evening for the local community and for Hospice.

Our local Hospice must raise over £3 million this year alone so that their services can continue to help and support people within our community. The Midnight Memory Walk has become a vital income-source in our Hospice’s fundraising calendar, and therefore your support is very much welcomed.

Registrations are open until Friday, September 23 at 12pm and you are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible to allow Southern Area Hospice Services to account for numbers attending this event. You can sign up by visiting www.eventbrite.com and searching ‘Hospice Midnight Memory Walk 2022’ or by phoning the Fundraising Office on (028) 3026 7711.

Registration is only £10 per person and £5 for under 16s, with an additional minimum sponsorship of £20 per person. In return for your great efforts, each walker will receive their very own Midnight Memory Walk medal. This 6K walk is a family event, although under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

On the evening, the sign-in desk will open at St Colman’s College from 10pm–10.45pm. The walk will then commence at 11pm sharp. The evening includes beautiful live music, light refreshments and a dedicated memory wall of messages for those who are loved and missed. Please note, unfortunately earlier walkers cannot be accommodated.

Make every step count for your local Hospice this September and sign up today.