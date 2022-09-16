Judge adjourns case for pre-sentence report

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

Friday 16 September 2022 9:30

A Lurgan man, who pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing a Class B drug with the intention to supply, has had his case adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be obtained.

The case of Dillon Campbell, (23), of Lurgan Tarry, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, September 14.

Whilst none of the facts were read out in court, the defendant pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis, CBN (cannabinol) and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) with the intent to supply on March 7 this year.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to an offence of possessing criminal property on the same date.

District Judge Bernie Kelly ruled out sentencing as an option before reading a pre-sentence report and the cause was adjourned until October 26.

