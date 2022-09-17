Patients need an executive: O'Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has said an Executive must be formed immediately to invest an extra £1 billion to start to fix the problems in the health service.



The Upper Bann MLA said: “Reports that pressures in our health service had led to 300 more deaths than expected this year are staggering and underlines the urgent need to get the Executive up and running and for all parties to work together to make health the priority.

“How much longer will the DUP sit on their hands and continue to boycott government while people suffer on waiting lists and our health service workers continues to feel the pressure?

“My fellow Sinn Féin MLAs and I are ready to form an Executive today, to work with others, and start to fix our health service by investing an extra £1 billion and securing a three-year Budget.”