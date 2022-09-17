Primark arrival at Rushmere edges closer as search for staff gets underway

The opening of the new Primark store in Craigavon is edging ever closer.

And that is evidenced by the fact that the retailer has begun to advertise new jobs for it’s Craigavon store.

Your Lurgan first brought news last May that the retailer was set to come to Rushmere Shopping Centre, filling the void left by the closure of Debenhams in 2021.

Work has been progressing on the unit at the centre since the start of the summer, with Primark likely to take up a sales area of 30,800 sq ft.

A whole host of vacancies have now appeared on Primark’s website, looking for retail assistants, stockroom assistants, a ‘people and culture (HR)’ supervisor and more.

Primark say they offer “an excellent salary, innovative training and development programmes and a fun, busy environment” adding that it is “just a great place to work”.

The retailer has almost 200 stores in the UK and close to 400 across the world.