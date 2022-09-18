Moira business amongst the winners at awards ceremony

County Armagh was well represented at this year’s Ulster Tatler Awards 2022 with three individuals and businesses from the county and its surrounding areas picking up prestigious titles at this year’s Awards.

Trevor Wilson of Beaufort Interiors was awarded Interior Designer of the Year at the glittering awards ceremony, which took place on Thursday 8 September in St. Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast.

Also awarded was Shelley Lowry of Shelley Lowry Talent, who picked up the Business Woman of the Year award alongside Christine Mackin of Radiance Beauty & Day Spa, and Herd Coffee who earned the Coffee House of the Year award.

Aimee McVeigh from Portadown also stunned on the evening to take home the Best Dressed award on the night.

The Ulster Tatler Awards, now in its fifteenth year honour the achievements of homegrown individuals and businesses, the likes of which have been filling the pages of the province’s leading lifestyle and society magazine for more than 50 years.

One of Northern Ireland’s most esteemed musicians, Barry Douglas CBE was awarded with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement accolade on the night.

The south Belfast born star picked up the award which in the past has been won by a host of local luminaries including Dame Mary Peters OBE, Sir James Galway, Brian Friel, Phil Coulter, Gloria Hunniford, Michael Longley, Gerry Armstrong, Barry McGuigan, Terri Hooley, Marie Jones, Hollywood actor Ciaran Hinds, sporting hero Pat Jennings and John Linehan aka May McFettridge who was honoured at last year’s ceremony.

Other big winners on the night included TikTok viral magician Joel M, who was named Celebrity of the Year in a hotly-contested category that saw him contest against a mix of local and international stars including Rebecca McKinney, Gyasi Sheppy, Nicola Coughlan and Adrian Dunbar for the coveted title.

NI women’s football manager Kenny Shiels was awarded the Insight.Out Financial Special Merit Award on the night. This award has been previously awarded to former Ulster Rugby coach Brian McLaughlin, the Northern Ireland football team and Ulster Rugby legends Ruan Piennaar, Tommy Bowe, Andrew Trimble and Tyrone GAA.

The evening wasn’t short of ‘glitz and glamour’ as other celebrities attending on the evening included NI women’s football star Julie Nelson, darts champion Neil Duff, well-known artist Terry Bradley, Miss Great Britain Eden McAllister and well-known presenters Rebecca McKinney and Gyasi Sheppy who also stepped out to celebrate at the venue.

“The difficulty in choosing just one deserved winner seems to become greater every year and that speaks volumes on just how high the standard is across the province. Every single category was bursting with worthy nominees,” said Ulster Tatler editor Chris Sherry.

“I want to extend massive congratulations to each of the winners and all those shortlisted, who should all be exceptionally proud of what they have achieved throughout the last year. I also want to personally thank everyone for their continued support.

“This year we are celebrating the fifteenth year of the Ulster Tatler Awards and the event was a complete sell-out in the stunning St. Anne’s Cathedral so we couldn’t have asked for a better evening. The night was a huge success,” added Chris.