Benefits of Protocol to create jobs and grow businesses in Upper Bann must be built upon - O'Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has said the benefits of the NI Protocol to create jobs and grow businesses in Upper Bann must be built upon, not undermined.

He was speaking after a leading economist from Ulster Bank said that the Protocol is helping to boost food manufacturing.

The Upper Bann MLA said: "The latest Index of Production figures from NISRA show food and drink manufacturers in the north are outperforming those in Britain, suggesting that the Protocol is helping to boost food manufacturing.

"Food and drink manufacturing is a key component of the economy of Upper Bann and the North.

"This is the latest economic evidence demonstrating that the Protocol is helping to grow local businesses and create jobs. It needs to be built upon, not undermined.

"The majority of businesses here support the Protocol and the unique access it provides to both the EU and British markets.

"The British government should end its reckless threats to break international law, get back to the table and enter into talks in good faith with the EU. Local businesses need certainty."