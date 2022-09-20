'Deal done' as agreement reached to end strike

The strike at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council appears to be over.

Councillors are understood to have voted at a meeting held this evening to agree a deal which would bring workers back.

The dispute is now into its sixth week and has seen services disrupted across the borough, most notably bin collections.

Rubbish has been piling high outside recycling centres while bins on streets have been overflowing.

At the weekend it emerged that a deal could be close when large lorries started taking bags of rubbish away from the gates of the recycling centres.

Other services have also been affected, with leisure and recreation centres having their hours disrupted, events such as the Armagh Food and Cider festival cancelled and sporting fixtures which were to be played on council pitches also being axed.

Tonight (Tuesday) a special council meeting was held with the council’s senior management team, led by chief executive, Roger Wilson, seeking councillors’ endorsement of a potential agreement with trade union representatives.

The meeting got underway just after 6.30pm and very quickly moved into ‘committee’, meaning members of the public and the press were excluded from proceedings. The meeting briefly came out of committee at 8.55pm before being closed by the Mayor.

However, Your Lurgan has been told by sources that a deal has been reached.

Therefore, at the time of writing, we are unsure what the terms of the deal which has been reached are, however we do know that Nipsa, GMB and Unite had wanted to see movement on three points: a cost of living payment, wage harmonisation across the borough, and a percentage point pay increase.

A statement is expected shortly from the council.