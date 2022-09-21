Council updates waste advice to residents as strike action suspended

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has updated advice to residents following this afternoon’s announcement that industrial action has been suspended.

Following the latest local pay offer agreed by council management and elected members at a special council meeting on Tuesday, September , the Joint Trade Unions (NIPSA, GMB and Unite) have agreed to suspend strike action while they ballot their members.

The strike action will be suspended from 0001hrs on Thursday, September 22.

Householders are advised bin collections will resume on Thursday, September 22, and that general waste has been prioritised for collection. Therefore householders are advised until further notice, black and brown bins will only be collected.

Green bins (dry recyclables) are currently suspended at this time.

Four Household Recycling Centres will reopen from 12noon on Thursday, September 22 – Armagh, Banbridge, Fairgreen (Portadown) and Newline (Lurgan). The remaining centres will reopen at 12 noon on Friday, September 23.

Street cleaning teams will continue to work across the borough to clear litter, servicing public toilets will recommence alongside indoor and outdoor leisure services.

The council has provided detailed information on its recovery plan, guidance and what services will now be prioritised to resume services as quickly as possible to clear the backlog of waste.

Residents will continue to be updated with the latest service information on the council website and social media (Facebook/Twitter).

For details on the councils recovery plan, guidance and service delivery click here: www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/strikeactionsuspension