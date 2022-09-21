Lockhart calls for permanent memorial to Queen Elizabeth II

Upper Bann’s MP has called for a permanent memorial to Queen Elizabeth II.

Carla Lockhart has also backed proposals for an annual Bank Holiday to remember the life of the former monarch, whose funeral took place on Monday.

The DUP MP said the outpouring of sorrow at the passing of the late Queen is reflective of the love and affection the public had for her and that this must be encapsulated in a lasting national tribute to celebrate her historic reign.

“Never before in my lifetime have a I witnessed such an outpouring of sorrow and grief as has been seen over the last 10 days,” she said.

“The nation united as one to pay loving tribute to our Queen, who held such a special place in all our hearts.

“That over half the world’s population watched the funeral on television shows that Her Late Majesty’s reach went far beyond these shores. She was an iconic figure, respected by countries and continents the world over.”

The MP continued, “Over recent days discussion has turned to how we as a nation will pay tribute to Elizabeth II.

“Whatever is done will have go beyond that which has ever been done for any other monarch, reflecting the special place the Queen held in our hearts, but also reflecting her devotion to duty for over 70 years of her reign.

“We need a fitting, lasting, physical memorial and I know the Government will be looking at how this might be delivered in the coming days and week.

“As well as this memorial, I know my Parliamentary colleague and friend, Rt Hon Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP, is pressing the Government to have a ‘Queen Elizabeth Day’ Bank Holiday granted on an annual basis.

“This would allow communities across the UK to join as one in remembering her flawless reign, celebrating her life, and to do so by participation in a pan-UK holiday focussed on bringing people together.

“I think this is a fantastic idea, and I will be supporting Sir Iain in this campaign.”