Almac announces Business in the Community membership

The Almac Group has joined Business in the Community, Northern Ireland’s Responsible Business Network. Today’s announcement was marked by a visit from Kieran Harding, Managing Director, Lisa McIlvenna, Deputy MD, and Gareth Williamson, Relationship Manager, to Almac’s Global Headquarters in Craigavon.

Joining Business in the Community highlights Almac’s continued commitment to long-term corporate sustainability. Fostering and promoting policies and procedures across the company which support the health and well-being of over 6,500 employees across the globe, as well as creating sustainability in those communities, has always been of utmost importance to Almac.

Alan Armstrong, Almac Group CEO, said: “Almac’s overarching mission is to “Advance Human Health.” This is the driving force behind everything we do as an organisation.

“Businesses here have an important role to play in making Northern Ireland a better place to work and live, by fostering and promoting practices that support the health and wellbeing of employees contributing directly to the sustainability of the local community.

“Not only do we believe that this is the right thing to do, but it’s what helps to make The Almac Group a good neighbour, the best employer, and a strong commercial partner.

“We know that our vision and goals are shared by Business in the Community. This membership gives us an opportunity to support Business in the Community’s sustainability programmes and initiatives. We look forward to working with them as we continue to have a positive corporate impact on the planet, our people and the wider community.”

BITC attendees were given a tour of the Almac campus and buildings, providing them with an in-depth understanding of Almac’s business activities and future plans for the Craigavon Headquarters.

Kieran Harding, Managing Director, Business in the Community NI said: “We are delighted to welcome Almac into membership, understanding the significant impact they have made over the last 50 years. Our members recognise the huge benefits that come from managing their businesses in a responsible and sustainable way, and we look forward to working with Almac Group and supporting them as they continue their responsible business journey.”