Borough's population increases as census figures shows jump in number of Catholics

Borough's population increases as census figures show
Michael Scott

Reporter:

Michael Scott

Email:

michael.scott@yourlurgan.com

Thursday 22 September 2022 10:39

The number of people living in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon borough has increased by 9% over the past 10 years.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) today released further results from the census held on March 21, 2021.

A total of 218,700 people are now living in the borough, with 84,600 households in the area – up 12% from 2011.

The majority of people living in the borough are Catholic – some 41%.That's an increase of almost 11,000 people, from 78,841 in 2011 to 89,737 in 2021.

Church of Ireland is the next biggest religious denomination with 16%, followed by Presbyterians at 14%. Just 3% of the population are Methodists, while 9% say they fall into other Christian groupings. 16% say that they have no religion or did not state their religion.

In terms of national identity, a third of people within the borough said they were British only and 26% as Irish only. Those who identify as Northern Irish make up 19% of the borough’s population, while 21% were classed as ‘other’.

Just shy of half of people here only have a UK passport, while 25% have an Irish passport only. Those with no passport made up 16% of the borough’s residents and 13% were classed as ‘other’.

Only 15% of those living in the borough were not born in Northern Ireland, with 6% coming from the rest of the UK and Ireland and 9% from outside the UK and Ireland – up from 10,800 in 2011 to 18,800 in 2021.

With regards to languages, 93% of respondents said English was their main language. 90% said they had no ability when it came to Ulster Scots and 88% said the same regarding their knowledge of Irish.

The population has a 50/50 split when it comes to the number of males and females, while the largest age grouping in the borough is those ages 40-64 (32%), marginally ahead of those in the 15-39% bracket (31%). Young people aged 0-14 make up 21% while the figure for the 65+ age group was 16%. This means that the proportion of younger people living in the borough decreased while the proportion of older people increased.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

info@yourlurgan.com