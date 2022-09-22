Borough's population increases as census figures shows jump in number of Catholics

The number of people living in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon borough has increased by 9% over the past 10 years.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) today released further results from the census held on March 21, 2021.

A total of 218,700 people are now living in the borough, with 84,600 households in the area – up 12% from 2011.

The majority of people living in the borough are Catholic – some 41%.That's an increase of almost 11,000 people, from 78,841 in 2011 to 89,737 in 2021.

Church of Ireland is the next biggest religious denomination with 16%, followed by Presbyterians at 14%. Just 3% of the population are Methodists, while 9% say they fall into other Christian groupings. 16% say that they have no religion or did not state their religion.

In terms of national identity, a third of people within the borough said they were British only and 26% as Irish only. Those who identify as Northern Irish make up 19% of the borough’s population, while 21% were classed as ‘other’.

Just shy of half of people here only have a UK passport, while 25% have an Irish passport only. Those with no passport made up 16% of the borough’s residents and 13% were classed as ‘other’.

Only 15% of those living in the borough were not born in Northern Ireland, with 6% coming from the rest of the UK and Ireland and 9% from outside the UK and Ireland – up from 10,800 in 2011 to 18,800 in 2021.

With regards to languages, 93% of respondents said English was their main language. 90% said they had no ability when it came to Ulster Scots and 88% said the same regarding their knowledge of Irish.

The population has a 50/50 split when it comes to the number of males and females, while the largest age grouping in the borough is those ages 40-64 (32%), marginally ahead of those in the 15-39% bracket (31%). Young people aged 0-14 make up 21% while the figure for the 65+ age group was 16%. This means that the proportion of younger people living in the borough decreased while the proportion of older people increased.