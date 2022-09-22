Moy Park fundraisers ‘scale new heights’ with £50,000 donation to Alzheimer’s Society

The team at leading food company Moy Park has raised an incredible £50,000 so far to support its charity partner, Alzheimer’s Society.

A group of walkers from the company celebrated the new milestone with a fundraising hike to the summit of Slieve Donard in the Mourne Mountains.

Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s leading dementia charity, providing information and support to those affected by dementia while working to improve care and fund research.

Since launching the partnership with Alzheimer’s Society in March 2021, Moy Park has been raising awareness and funding for the charity through activities including sky dives, quizzes, and marathons.

Marking the milestone, Kirsty Wilkins, HR and Performance Director at Moy Park said, “We are incredibly proud to support the Alzheimer’s Society and the vital dementia care services they provide to our local communities. Our teams are literally scaling new heights to raise awareness for the charity, and we’ll continue to bring our energy, creativity, and enthusiasm to our fundraising activities.”

Thanking Moy Park, Amanda McGale, Regional Community Fundraising Manager for Alzheimer’s Society added; “We are absolutely delighted that Moy Park has reached this incredible £50,000 fundraising milestone by whole heartedly getting behind Alzheimer’s Society and the work we do to ensure people with dementia and their carers live more fulfilled and less fearful lives.

“Too many face dementia alone. We want everyone affected by dementia to know that whoever you are, whatever you’re going through, you can turn to Alzheimer’s Society for expert support through practical advice, emotional support, and guidance for the best next step. It’s an honour to be Moy Park’s charity partner as facing dementia, we are always better together.”

Moy Park’s charity partnership with the Alzheimer’s Society runs in tandem with the company’s other charitable work including its Community Support Fund initiative and support for a variety of local causes.

For more information, and for advice about dementia, visit Alzheimer’s Society’s website at www.alzheimers.org.uk.