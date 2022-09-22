MP to host funding fair tonight

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart will host a funding fair this Thursday (22nd September) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, at Brownlow House in Lurgan.

The event is open to all community groups, Loyal Orders, churches, bands, PTAs and other community and voluntary organisations.



Speaking ahead of the event, Carla Lockhart said: “As a public representative I have many groups contact me to seek help in securing funding.

"Over the years, I have helped groups secure hundreds of thousands of pounds to help them carry out their positive work in our community. I am committed to ensuring our area gets more than its fair share of support to bring about community benefit.

"This Thursday evening I have a number of funders coming to Brownlow House to my Funding Fair. These include ABC Council, TNL Community Fund, Live Here, Love Here, Ulster Scots Agency, Halifax Foundation, Groundwork NI, Arts Council NI, ASDA, Volunteer Now, The Executive Office – TBUC and SEUPB for PEACEPlus.

"Those attending will have time to meet with the funders, discuss ideas, and seek advice on applications. It is a very worthwhile exercise and a great way of starting conversations around projects and funding needs.

"Everyone is welcome, and doors will open at 6.30pm on Thursday evening. I hope to see a good representation of local groups in attendance."