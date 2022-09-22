O’Dowd delivers keynote speech on ‘Planning for Climate Outcomes’

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd gave the keynote speech today at the 2022 Royal Town Planning Institute NI (RTPI NI) Conference.

The Minister addressed attendees from across the planning profession and other stakeholders on how his Department is moving forward on the climate change agenda.

Speaking after the event, Minister O’Dowd said: “I was delighted to address a wide spectrum of people at the 2022 RTPI NI Planning Conference. I welcome the ongoing constructive engagement with the planning community and other stakeholders.

“I believe that only by working in collaboration, can we address climate challenges. We should strive to deliver for all in society moving forward and plan spaces and development which will encourage place shaping, connectivity and economic growth, but which will also be sustainable and deliver for future generations.

“I also wish to reaffirm my support for active and sustainable travel, particularly during this challenging cost of living crisis and climate change and the conference gave me a further opportunity to shine a light on the legislation, policy and practical initiatives my Department is taking forward across the North of Ireland.

“Moving forward, I reaffirmed my commitment to improve the planning system, working in partnership with local government and stakeholders to promote investment and economic recovery while ensuring we protect and respect the climate."

Mura Quigley MRTPI, RTPI NI Chair said: “RTPI NI was very pleased to have Minister O’Dowd open our annual planning conference and we hope this is a start of a relationship that supports the delivery of a strong planning service. The Minister has set out a positive position which is required to enable the delivery of climate outcomes for all to benefit from.”