Lurgan performers hope that you 'Can't Help Falling In Love' with their Elvis-inspired musical

A number of performers from Lurgan are taking part in a musical celebrating the songs of one of the great singers of the 50s and 60s.

‘All Shook Up’ is a comedy musical inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, from the book by Joe DiPietro.

Loosely based on Shakespeare's ‘Twelfth Night’, this hilarious hip-swivelling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumping out of your Blue Suede Shoes with such classics as ‘Heartbreak Hotel’, ‘Hound Dog’, ‘Jailhouse Rock’, ‘Love Me Tender’ and ‘Don't Be Cruel’.

The performance is being put on by Banbridge Musical Society and is taking place at the Marketplace Theatre in Armagh from October 5-8.

Donagh McKeown went to meet some of the cast.