Christmas sale and preloved boutique take centre stage at Knitted Knockers artisan craft sale

Knitted Knockers invite you to their artisan craft market and coffee morning.

It will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022 between 10am and 3pm.

There will be a special sale of Christmas stock, meaning you will be able to get a head start ahead of the festive period. Items include Christmas cards, bags, wrapping paper, Disney mugs and baby clothes.

A sustainable sale will also take place with lots of preloved items on sale for just £3.

It is all taking place at the Knitted Knockers Health and Wellbeing Clubhouse at The Courtyard, Brownlow House.

And while you’re there, why not pop into the tea rooms for lunch or afternoon tea.