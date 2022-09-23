Event to mark Community Children’s Nursing team’s 21st birthday

The Community Children’s Nursing (CCN) team in the Southern Health and Social Care Trust are hosting an event to mark their 21st birthday.

The team are marking this milestone occasion with an event on Wednesday, October 5 at Seagoe Parish Centre, where they will reflect on just how far they’ve come over the past two decades.

The drop-in event takes place between 9.30am and 12pm and those who would like to attend are being encouraged to book their slot by telephoning 028 3756 7300, to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Over the past 21 years, the CCN team have dedicated over two decades providing nursing care and support to children who require specialised children’s nursing input at home and in community settings. There are three locality based Community Children’s Nursing Team’s within the Trust: one team supports families in the Craigavon and Banbridge areas, one supports families in Newry and Mourne areas and one supports families in the Armagh and Dungannon areas.

They started in the Armagh & Dungannon Area in 2000 followed by Craigavon & Banbridge and Newry & Mourne in 2001 with one Community Children’s Nurse in each locality. Today the team has a skill mix staff of 50, including a Lead Nurse, a Team Leader in each locality, Community Children’s Nurses, Staff Nurses, Healthcare Workers and admin support workers.

“We believe that children with complex healthcare needs should be given the opportunity, where appropriate, to be cared for in their home environment by their families, with the support of our team,” said Rosie Mulholland, CCN team lead in the Southern Trust.

“We really want to say that the staff, families and children and young people we have been involved with make working in the Community Children’s Nursing Service rewarding and humbling, it is a privilege to work with them.

"Our service has evolved over the years as we have fostered the development of sensitivity and insight into the needs of children and their families. In providing a community based service, the team have been able to prevent or reduce the need for a number of children and young people requiring admission to hospital, enabling them to be cared for in their own homes, attend school and participate in clubs and projects in their community.”

Julie McConville, Assistant Director of Specialist Child Health and Disability, said: “When a child or young person has had to be admitted to hospital the team have focused on working with parents, carers, hospital and community staff so that the child or young person can get home much more expediently and with the right support. This has made an enormous difference to families and the child or young person’s recovery.”

Anyone who has worked alongside the CCN team or availed of the CCN Team services since 2001 are invited to attend and celebrate with them, or if you cannot attend, you can send a message via email to corporate.hq@southerntrust.hscni.net