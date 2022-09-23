Multiple driving and public order charges from Tandragee incident

A 38-year-old man has appeared in court on a total of 12 charges from the same alleged incident.

Ian Reginald Collen from Queens Place, Lurgan is accused of assaulting a male causing actual bodily harm, and a lesser assault on a second male, having a tyre iron and a wooden stick as offensive weapons and unlawful possession of a prescription-only drug.

There are also charges of dangerous driving, using a vehicle in a dangerous condition, two defective tyres, failing to stop and remain after an accident had occurred in which damage was caused, failing to report this to police and failing to provide a breath specimen in relation to an investigation driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Offending is alleged to have occurred in the Cargans Road area of Tandragee on June 2.

A police officer told Armagh Magistrates Court all charges could be connected. District Judge Anne Marshall remanded Collen on continuing bail to attend court again on October 18.