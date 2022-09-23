Patricia’s family raise £2,000 as a thank you to the Southern Trust

Friday 23 September 2022

A total of £2,000 has been donated to the Southern Health and Social Care Trust’s Acute Services Fund.

The family of Patricia McCormick, currently a patient of the Mandeville Unit, raised the money through the sale of bespoke hoodies with the logo ‘be still’ that has been of great comfort to Patricia during her illness.

Patricia and her family would like to thank everyone for their support and generosity towards their fundraising efforts.

Pictured, front row L-R: Sharon Gordon (Patricia McCormick’s daughter) and Patricia McCormick (patient/mother).

Back L-R: Amy Ward, Ward Manager at Mandeville Unit, Melissa Montgomery, Staff Nurse at Mandeville, Heather Willis and Lynsey McCready (Patricia McCormick’s daughters) and Fiona Keegan, Macmillan Colorectal Nurse.

