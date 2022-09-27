Bleary YFC talk rural crime

On Friday, September 23, Bleary Young Farmers held their rural crime meeting.

They welcomed two members of the PSNI to Bleary Farmers Hall to tell us all about rural crime within Northern Ireland.

Over 40 members attended and heard some very important ways they can help prevent and protect themselves from rural crime.

Thank you to the PSNI officers who took the time to come and talk to our members and give out some leaflets with information about rural crime.

Their next meeting, 'Wellies at The Ready' is an out meeting on October 7 to Ballydown Farm, 66 Rathfriland Road BT32 3RN.

Members are to meet at the farm for 7.45pm and must have their membership paid in order to attend this meeting.

New members are still welcome aged between 12-30.

Tickets are now on sale for the County Armagh fundraiser 'Oktoberfest'. This is for over 18’s and details on how to purchase tickets are on the County Armagh Young Farmers Facebook page.

Keep an eye out on their social media @blearyyoungfarmers for details of upcoming events and meetings.