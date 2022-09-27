Council 'out of touch' over black bag collection - Lockhart

DUP MP Carla Lockhart has hit out at ABC Council over their refusal to collect black bags from homeowners and businesses following the industrial action.

The local MP recently welcomed the end of the strike saying that she was keen for a fair deal for both the workers and the ratepayer.

She has, however, been scathing of the fact that Council have shown no flexibility to lift black bags from residents.

“This is an insult to ratepayers who have adhered to the law and not engaged in fly-tipping, which will be collected by Council staff," the Upper Bann MP said.

"Over the past seven weeks residents, our ratepayers, have been disadvantaged. They have not received the service for which they pay considerable rates.

"Many, while angry, have adhered to the rules around retaining their rubbish and not engaging in dumping it like others.

"Council, to date, have avoided and refused to collect bags despite other Council areas doing just that following their strike action.

"This is just not acceptable with residents, particularly the elderly, unable to get their black bags to the local amenity sites."

Ms Lockhart said that the bags should be lifted "as a gesture of goodwill" which in turn would reduce fly-tipping in the long run and an infestation of vermin around houses.

"I know that workers are keen to assist in this regard but need approval from management," she added.

"I have been working with my DUP Council colleagues in pressing for a change in policy.

"Additionally I have asked for a rates rebate/one-off payment to be made to residents to ease the burden that many have had seeking alternative waste disposal services.”