Craigavon firm's cheers as Heineken's Green Room is unveiled

United Wines have been getting a first look at a new experience for visitors to the SSE Arena in Belfast.

It comes as Heineken has unveiled a newly revamped Green Room at the venue.

Based in Craigavon, United Wines handles all of Heineken’s sales, marketing and distribution in Northern Ireland.

Founded in 1985, United Wines boasts a strong portfolio of beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks that it distributes from its 75,000 square foot warehouse in Craigavon to an extensive on- and off-trade customer base on the island of Ireland – including more than 1,000 bars, restaurants, hotels, off licenses, cash & carries, regional wholesalers and national multiples.

The luxurious hospitality upgrade comes on the back of a renewed five-year contract agreed with The SSE Arena and Heineken®, which sees the drinks company continue as the venue’s exclusive beer and cider partner until at least 2026.

Formerly the West Lounge, the new Heineken Green Room offers visitors a brand-new look and feel, with a dedicated bar and extensive food and drink menu.

Ticket packages include a luxurious evening of premium hospitality, followed by quality live entertainment with a panoramic frontal view of the stage from your private balcony. The packages also include fast-track entry, access to private bar facilities throughout the evening, concierge cloakroom and luxury bathroom facilities, as well as a welcome drink and a two-course meal. Tickets are available to the public via Ticketmaster.

The SSE Arena and Heineken®’s long-standing partnership, which has been in place since 2014, sees Heineken’s portfolio of drinks, including leading brands Heineken®, Heineken®0.0, Birra Moretti and Orchard Thieves, served at bars within The SSE Arena, Northern Ireland’s leading concert and entertainment venue and home to the Stena Line Belfast Giants ice hockey team.

“We are over the moon with the results of the upgraded lounge, which takes pride of place in Northern Ireland’s premier entertainment venue,” said Martin McAuley, Managing Director for United Wines.

“Guests wanting to create special memories can enjoy our Green Room ticket package, with private balcony and panoramic views of the stage, fast-track entry, direct lounge access, private bar throughout the evening, luxury bathroom facilities and lots of other VIP perks, not to mention a complimentary drink on arrival and a two-course meal before the show.

“The new and improved Heineken® Green Room further strengthens our partnership with The SSE Arena, Belfast and gives people the gift of luxurious and comfortable surroundings as they look forward to watching some of the biggest stars in the world of entertainment,” added Martin.

Dermot McGinn, Group Head of Food and Beverage for The Odyssey Trust, which owns The SSE Arena, said: “We’re excited to see the completion of the Heineken® Green Room and very much look forward to working with Heineken® on more exciting plans as part of our ongoing partnership – to further develop and enhance the customer experience here at the SSE Arena. We’d like to thank Heineken® for their continued support.”

Kelly Kinsley-Smith, Corporate Development Manager for The Odyssey Trust, added: “We’re delighted to unveil the new Heineken® Green Room as an extension of our partnership with Heineken®, one of the biggest brands in the world.

“It is available to book now and we’re very much looking forward to welcoming guests to an enhanced experience on top of our busy calendar of events scheduled, covering everything from comedy shows, to ice hockey, theatre events and concerts.”