Banbridge town has undergone a colourful makeover to promote the need for more foster carers within the surrounding area.

The ‘Foster Care Comes to Town’ campaign aims to engage local businesses and residents through art and advertisements to both celebrate foster care and raise awareness for more carers, as Banbridge has the lowest population of foster care families in the Southern area.

Melanie Coffey, Senior Manager for Fostering & Adoption in NI Foster Care’s Southern area, said that they are hoping that those living in the surrounding area will consider opening their heart and home and foster for their local community.

“Right now, there are children and young people in the area who need a safe place to live. A local foster home will ensure they can maintain connections with their friends, family, sports, school and community.

“We are grateful to the many local businesses, residents and artists (Arlene Marks and Michelle Wilson) who have agreed to support the campaign so far. People should be on the lookout for increased banners, posters and a presence in the local area and the shop fronts have been splashed with window art and the town hall lit up in yellow to support the campaign.

“Knitters and crocheters in the area have been invited to contribute to a fun piece of street art to support HSC NI Foster Care and it is hoped that the Banbridge Yarn Bomb will brighten the town with colourful displays of knitted and crocheted yarn (with thanks to Seapatrick Knitting Group and local foster carers) that represents foster care in a creative way. Local schools are also taking part in a competition.

Melanie added:

“Another thing we regularly hear is that people’s family circumstances make them think they aren’t eligible to become foster carers. But with different types of fostering available, it is highly likely you will find something which suits.

“Come along to our information event on Monday 3rd October 2022 from 7pm – 9pm at the J29 Project to find out more.

“You will have the opportunity to meet the teams behind Foster Care, Short Breaks for children with disabilities and Supported Lodgings/ STAY for young people aged 16-21 years, and explore what might be the best fit for your family or household. There is no need to register and everyone is welcome to attend.”

If you are interested in hearing more about becoming a foster carer, call HSC NI Foster Care on 0800 0720 137 or visit adoptionandfostercare.hscni.net.