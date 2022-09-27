'Run to Remember' a day organiser Gillian will never forget

The organiser of a local charity event has reflected on a “great success” as runners and walkers of all abilities attended Lurgan Park last weekend.

“Run to Remember” was hosted by the Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke charity and challenged those taking part to run or walk 5k or 10k.

Originally scheduled for August 21, the event got underway last Sunday (September 25) with organiser and NICHS ambassador Gillian Abraham outlining that over £4,000 was raised for charity.

“It was a great event and we had over 100 people participating,” she said.

“We don’t have a definitive amount for the money that was raised but we think it will be over the £4,000 mark which is brilliant.

“Those who attended were encouraged to walk or run the 5k or 10k they chose and everyone there had their different stories.

“For example, we were told by a gentleman that he was doing a recovery walk after suffering a heart attack only six weeks previously which was remarkable.

“The weather stayed dry and there was a good community spirit, so all in all, it was a great day.”

Gillian was quick to stress that events like these don’t happen overnight and was full of praise for all those who helped behind the scenes.

“We were blessed to have such wonderful volunteers helping out,” she added.

“Craigavon Lakers running group helped marshal the event, with representatives from NICHS helping with registration and getting sponsorship funds.

“We would also like to thank Tesco, High Street Harvest and McDonald’s for their sponsorship, as well as Hayley Guiseley for providing a great warm-up before the event.

“Furthermore, we extend our thanks to Lurgan Credit Union for sponsoring the medals.”

So, can we expect another event next year?

“That’s the plan,” Gillian expressed.

“Hopefully it will take place next August and we will make “Run to Remember” even bigger.”