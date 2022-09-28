Community raises £2,875 for Harrison Nursery

Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart has delivered a cheque of £. to Harrison Nursery in Lurgan following a community fund raising effort to rebuild their outdoor forest area.

Just over a month ago the outdoor area was destroyed by a fire which was deliberately lit. Police and fire services attended the scene with ongoing investigations taking place.

Ms Lockhart set up a Go Fund Me page in the aftermath of the incident and as a result a significant amount of money was raised for the rebuild project.

Speaking on the issue, the MP said, “ t.

"Harrison Nursery staff, children, parents and the local community were just devastated when they learned of the fire and the way it destroyed the outdoor forest area nestled on the grounds of Lurgan Junior High School.

"There was anger and frustration that this was a deliberate attack and as a result I set up a Go Fund Me page with a target of £500. I was very quickly blown away with the support given by the local community.

"A sum of £2,875 was raised in a period of a week demonstrating the love that people have for Harrison and the force for good it is in the lives of so many children.

"Mrs Jill Hunter - the principal - and her team at Harrison are just amazing and so well liked by all of the kids and parents locally and this shows in the amount raised.

"Thank you to Brownlow House’s David Martin for their significant donation to this local cause."

Ms Lockhart concluded, "This money will help rebuild what was destroyed and allow the kids once again to enjoy outdoor play. Thank you one and all for making this happen.”