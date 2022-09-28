Lavery warned about "pathetic" comments that make "him look like a fool"

The group leader of the DUP on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has told an Alliance Party councillor his “politically immature” comments could see him referred to the Local Government Commissioner for Standards.

Alderman Mark Baxter issued his warning to Councillor Peter Lavery following comments from the Lurgan councillor that claimed “strike action would still be ongoing if it was up to DUP councillors”.

Cllr Lavery made his comments in response to a question from DUP Councillor Lavelle McIlwrath. Cllr McIlwrath asked officers to investigate claims he had heard over the weekend that suggested some council staff were “knocking off early”.

“I just want to put on record my personal thanks to the staff over this last few days in terms of the clean up,” said Cllr McIlwrath.

“Many of our staff have gone over and above in their duty and I just want to put on record my thanks, as someone who has always valued the staff and the efforts they make.

“The one slight downside is reports that have come to me over the weekend of a minority of our staff who seem to be knocking off early, if that is the right words to use.

“I am not sure if it is under task and finish or what but it is certainly something that has been brought to my attention and is something that I feel is very concerning and I just want to ask officers tonight to look at this.”

He continued: “If this is an issue, I think councillors and the public would be rightly outraged. It is something I have heard over the weekend and it detracts from the brilliant work some of our staff have done over the past three or four days.

“I just want some clarity around that to make sure what I have heard is not right and if it is right, that urgent steps are taken to address it.”

Council’s interim director of neighbourhood services, Jonathan Hayes said staff are not working to task and finish and have been “working the hours they are due to work”.

“There are a number of matters we can update committee on next week but the vast majority of staff are all working their contracted hours,” he said.

SDLP group leader, Councillor Thomas O’Hanlon described Cllr McIlwrath’s comments as a “slap on the back followed by a dig in the ribs” and noted the allegation had been clarified earlier in the day.

It was at this point that Councillor Peter Lavery said: “I want to put our thanks on record but it is unfortunate that these unsubstantiated remarks have been made.

“Staff have been working hard, they have been working hard to clear up the DUP’s mess.

“The fact is that mess would still be ongoing and the strike action would still be ongoing if it was up to the DUPs’ councillors and I would ask them to reflect on that.”

The Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Greenfield said Cllr Lavery may be asked to clarify these remarks while Alderman Mark Baxter branded them “pathetic, childish, politically immature and incorrect in the extreme”.

“If people had the time and effort maybe we could go to the Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards because again these comments have breached the councillors’ code of conduct,” said Alderman Baxter.

“That last comment by Cllr Lavery is absolutely pathetic, childish, politically immature and incorrect in the extreme and it just makes him look like a fool.”