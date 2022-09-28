O'Dowd: Tories 'have put the interests of the super-rich over the needs of ordinary people'

"The Tories have put the interests of the super-rich over the needs of ordinary people with their Budget proposals”.

That's according Sinn Féin's Upper Bann MLA, John O’Dowd.

His ministerial colleague Deirdre Hargey, who has described the Budget proposals as “putting the interests of the super-rich over the needs of ordinary people struggling to heat their homes”, will meet with her Scottish and Welsh counterparts later this week on the need to tackle the cost-of-living emergency.

John O’Dowd said: “It is clear from the proposals that the priority for the Tory government is cutting taxes for the richest in society, scrapping the cap on bankers’ bonuses, and the allowed continuation of energy companies ripping people off.

“A few welcomed proposals would have been extra funding for public services, a tax break for small businesses and more support for workers, and a Windfall Tax to cut the staggering profits currently being made by energy companies.

“Households using heating oil will receive a one-off payment of £100 under the Tories’ crisis plan. £100 won’t last long for most households, especially as we enter into the colder months of the year. It is simply unacceptable.

“The DUP’s boycotting of the institutions and its responsibilities has to end now. The formation of the Executive can no longer wait, and parties must commit to working together to assist people through this cost-of-living crisis urgently”.