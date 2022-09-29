Moy Park roadshow returns with visit to Craigavon HQ

Moy Park has once again recognised the hard work and dedication of its employees with the return of its much-loved ‘Good Food Roadshow’.

The roadshow, which celebrates the Moy Park brand, saw employees at the company’s headquarters in Craigavon treated to a day of food, freebies and fun with special competitions and giveaways, as well as an all-important lunch, featuring Moy Park branded products.

Ellen Wright, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at Moy Park, explains: “The Good Food Roadshow has been really well received now at both Craigavon and Dungannon and we can’t wait to continue the Good Food Roadshow by visiting the Ballymena site in November to thank our employees for all their hard work on our Moy Park branded products – bringing them to our stores and dinner tables across the UK and Ireland.

“We are very proud of the Moy Park brand and the quality of products within the range. The Good Food Roadshow gives us the perfect chance to show our appreciation and give back.

“There was something for everyone to try, from Chicken wraps to the new Buttermilk Chicken Burgers and tempura chicken stir fry.”