Councillor concerned affordable warmth scheme is not looking forward

A councillor has welcomed the renewal of a service level agreement for the delivery of an affordable warmth scheme but expressed concern the scheme does not look to newer technologies to improve energy efficiency in households.

The affordable warmth scheme, launched in September 2014, is delivered by councils in partnership with the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

The scheme adopted a targeted area approach to deliver energy efficiency measures in households identified as being most in need.

Following a significant reduction in the scheme’s budget in 2019/20, council operates a service level agreement with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council to deliver the scheme under a shared service model.

Speaking at council’s monthly meeting on Monday, September 26, Councillor Sam Nicholson said rather than only looking at boilers and wall insulation, the scheme should be exploring alternative energy solutions and the use of photovoltaic systems to create energy.

“I totally agree with what is in the report, it is a good scheme but I genuinely do not think it goes far enough,” said Cllr Nicholson.

“I appreciate the Newry council officers deal with this for us but to have it only about wall insulation and boilers is missing a trick.

“There has to be some form of looking into alternative energy and photovoltaics and I think that is the general direction of travel within the green agenda and obviously energy production.”

He continued by asking those on Ccouncil’s environmental services committee to look at how alternative forms of energy production could benefit the community.

“I am not on that committee so I would like a discussion of how we move this forward. The world is moving on and with so much focus on boilers and wall insulation we are behind it. It is important, don’t get me wrong, but the bottom line is, as we found out recently, the costs of producing electricity and oil and gas means we have to look at alternative energies.

“I know there is a working group that does that within council and I would like this to be brought into that if possible. That is the best place to look at it so that we on council are leaders not followers.

“To me, although the affordable warmth scheme is welcome it does not go far enough.”