Craigavon Hospital 'bursting at the seams' as Trust says it is facing 'challenges in admitting patients'

A nurse working in Craigavon Area Hospital says that the facility is “bursting at the seams” with patients currently.

The Southern Trust said it remains “extremely challenged today”, adding that other hospitals across Northern Ireland are experiencing the same pressures.

The nurse, who feared that a major incident could be called soon, said that “there are no beds and massive waits in A&E".

She added that it "doesn't matter if you're a stroke or cardiac patient, you will be waiting hours" and currently there are "ambulances backed up outside" the A&Es.

Responding to the claims, a Southern Trust spokesperson said, “Like other hospitals across Northern Ireland, both of our acute hospitals (Daisy Hill and Craigavon Area) remain extremely challenged today.

“Our hospitals are working beyond capacity and many patients are waiting a very long time in Emergency Departments to be admitted to a hospital ward.”

The spokesperson added that the Trust is “facing ongoing challenges in admitting patients and managing these pressures is a huge daily challenge for our exhausted staff”.

Most of the long waits in the Emergency Department are due to patients waiting for a bed to become available following another patient’s discharge, the Trust explained.

In turn, this is having a direct impact on the length of time new patients who arrive at the Department will have to wait to be seen.

“It is vital that patients leave the hospital immediately when medically fit for discharge by accepting the first placement that becomes available including in the patient’s own home,” added the Trust spokesperson.

“Our hard-working staff continue to provide care and treatment to patients with emergency medical conditions attending our Emergency Departments. Staff are doing everything they can to make patients comfortable and treat everyone as safely and quickly as possible.”

The Trust has asked the public to ‘phone first’ if you are thinking of coming before 9pm to the Emergency Department with urgent but not life threatening symptoms. This can be done by phoning 0300 123 3 11.

“It is absolutely vital that people only attend our Emergency Departments if they require emergency treatment and consider using other options (GP, local pharmacies, MIU, GP Out of Hours etc..) where appropriate,” the spokesperson added.

“We urge patients to help keep themselves and others safe by: wearing a mask, washing hands, getting vaccinated, staying apart and leaving the hospital immediately when medically fit for discharge.”