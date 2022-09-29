Lockhart hails funding fair success

Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart has hailed her recent funding fair as a very successful evening.

The DUP representative said that a "significant" number of groups and organisations from right across Upper Bann taking time to come along and engage with a range of funders.

Speaking following the event Carla Lockhart MP said, “I was very grateful to all who took time to attend and engage with funders on the evening.

"I think in truth I underestimated the level of interest in grants and the desire for groups of access them.

"Whilst a hugely successful night with many groups making progress on funding sources, it did highlight just how difficult it is and will be for groups and organisations to survive given the increase in costs of running events, venues and projects.

"The need is great and as a result I have written to the Communities Minister asking for consideration of this fact. Communities is responsible for the community and voluntary sector and there needs to be a clear plan of action for assisting many of these groups who are struggling to survive."

She added, "I would like to thank the many funders who came along and to all those who took time to engage. As always I am available to assist with funding queries and support in the application process for groups within the Upper Bann constituency.”