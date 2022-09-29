Lord Mayor welcomes his chosen charities

Each year, the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon chooses two charities to support during their year of office – and this year, Councillor Paul Greenfield, has chosen to support B Positive and the Southern Hospice NI.

“I am thoroughly enjoying my time as Lord Mayor so far and am delighted that part of the role enables me to choose and assist with fundraising for two charities,” commented the Lord Mayor.

“I am aware of so many charities in need of essential funds, but am delighted to announce that I will be focusing on B Positive and the Southern Area Hospice Services – both of which are very close to my heart.

“I had the privilege of calling Adam Watson, CEO of B Positive, my friend – he was a very inspirational boy who had such enthusiasm and motivation to help others, despite his own diagnosis. Southern Area Hospice Services is a charity that has touched the lives of so many at a very difficult time, providing care and support for patients and their families.”

B Positive is a charity created by the Watson family from Banbridge when their son Adam was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, to provide hope and positivity to other families. Adam underwent countless rounds of chemotherapy and a cord blood transplant, but heartbreakingly, lost his fight to AML in August 2022. Adam was very much the head of the charity and now his parents David and Sara are carrying on his legacy, raising money from their B Positive merchandise to fundraise for the children’s haematology and oncology wards.

Adam’s father, David Watson, from B Positive is delighted to be one of the chosen charities.

David said, “As a charity, we are absolutely overwhelmed to have been chosen as one of the Lord Mayor’s charities for the incoming year. We are a relatively new charity, so feel humbled to have been chosen and look forward to working with the Lord Mayor and the team at ABC council.”

Southern Area Hospice Services care for patients and their families living primarily in the Southern Trust area, offering specialist palliative and end of life care. The main aim of the hospice is to help patients who have received a palliative diagnosis live well with their condition. They strive to support patients to achieve the best possible quality of life from first receiving a palliative diagnosis, until the end of life, whenever that may be. They also offer ongoing support to patients’ families and carers.

Jane Dixon, Corporate Partnership Manager for Southern Area Hospice Services said, “We are delighted to have been selected as one of the Lord Mayor’s chosen charities. We are looking forward to working with him to help raise awareness of the vital work that Southern Area Hospice Services provide for patients, their families and carers across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council area.”

The Lord Mayor added, “I look forward to working closely with each charity throughout the year to increase awareness and raise much need funds.”